Sri Lanka keen to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohan Wijewickrama said that Sri Lanka has deep historical, cultural and trade ties with Pakistan and bilateral trade can be strengthened in many areas. The Sri Lankan high commissioner said this on Wednesday while talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), which led by its President Muhammad Nasir Mirza called on him at the embassy. Talking to the delegation, the high commissioner said that relations between the two countries have been further strengthened since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka in February earlier this year. He added that the recent meeting with the secretary aviation and the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chairman regarding direct flights has been fruitful. He said that mutual relations in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food, gems and jewellery, tourism and education can be enhanced. He appreciated the efforts of the RCCI for the promotion of trade activities, saying that the high commission will provide all possible assistance to the chamber for the exchange of trade delegations. Nasir Mirza briefed the high commissioner about the ongoing activities of the chamber and future programmes. He said that there are many opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the fields of construction, tourism, education, gems and jewellery, marble, and pharmaceutical.













