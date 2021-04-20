Ayushmann Khurrana thanks universe for realising his ‘big Bollywood dream’

Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012.

As the film completes 9 years today, the actor revisited a shot from the popular track “Paani Da Rang.” Sharing a picture of himself with a backdrop of the song, Ayushmann shared how the line “kothe utte baeh ke akhiyaan milaunde” was composed while shooting for the film.

He spoke about a particular shot in the song in which he is singing while playing the guitar, sitting next to Yami Gautam, who also made her debut with the film. “This shot reminds me of composing the line “kothe utte baeh ke akhiyaan milaunde”, I had written this verse of Paani Da Rang while I was shooting on this location, close to Rajouri Garden in Delhi,” he wrote.

Ayushmann spoke about how he had “perpetual butterflies in my stomach” while shooting for the film. He remembered the good times he spent on the sets, especially with Shoojit Sircar. “With perpetual butterflies in my stomach, I shot for this film, playing cricket or football with shoojit da, post pack up, every single day. Thank you Shoojit da for being a great mentor,’ the 36-year-old wrote.

He concluded the note by thanking the cast and crew of the film, “Thank you Juhi for coming up with this benchmark of a script and altering the course of Hindi cinema. Thank you Ronnie da for being the coolest producer. And thank you big bro John Abraham for backing this gem. I owe it to you guys! Thank you Yami, Annu ji, Dolly ji, Veera, Negi ji and the entire team.” He also thanked the universe for “realising my big Bollywood dream.”

Talking about the film, he said, “It’s been 9 years but it definitely seems like it happened yesterday. I can still feel the rush I felt on release day, nine years back. I was confident of the script but very jittery about the response that I would get from audiences as a lead actor.”

Talking about his family’s response, he added, “I remember all the phone calls with my family and friends, how they kept telling me that audiences would welcome me because I have put in my best. I was an outsider just starting to write my own destiny and I was thrilled with the prospect of what life had in store for me. I owe so much to Vicky Donor.”

On the work front, Ayushmann shot for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The award-winning actor was currently shooting for Dr. G before Maharashtra went under Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, will have Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. She will be seen playing a medical student while Ayushmann will play the role of Dr Uday Gupta. The film, set on a medical campus, is expected to tell a unique story revolving around the lives of medical students.