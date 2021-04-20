Key administrative posts at QAU lying vacant since long

The country’s top-ranked university is being run on ‘adhocism’ as a number of key posts have been filled either on a temporary basis or lying vacant since long.

According to information available with Daily Times, there are four principal administrative slots at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), including registrar, controller of examinations, treasurer, and librarian. Except for librarian, who has nominal role in administrative affairs of the university, all other three positions have been filled on an adhoc basis, which is impacting the smooth running of affairs at the university. In addition to this, out of total three faculty deans at the university, only one is on a permanent basis.

The post of registrar became vacant in January 2020 when Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, the then permanent registrar of the QAU, joined the University of Balochistan (UoB), Quetta, as vice chancellor. It has been over 15 months since then that the post is being filled on an adhoc basis, and during this period, two acting registers have been replaced by the university management. The faculty members of different departments have been given provisional charge for the post during this time.

The controller of examinations is another key administrative post which remains vacant since May 2017, when Sardar Babar Khan retired at the age of superannuation. Since then, no permanent controller of examinations has been appointed.

Treasurer is the custodian of finances of the university and has a crucial role in managing the financial affairs. However, the QAU is been run without a permanent treasurer since 2016.

Similarly, the posts of deans of faculty of natural sciences and faculty of biological sciences are also lying vacant for the last several months. Out of total three vacant posts of deans, only that of faculty of social sciences has been appointed recently.

As per rules, the vice chancellor forwards three names of senior most professors from each faculty to president of Pakistan, who is chancellor of the university, for appointment as faculty dean. Sources told Daily Times that the summary for appointment of all three deans was moved months ago. However, the president has approved appointment of only Dr Muhammad Idrees as dean of the faculty of social sciences.

As per available information, the summary pending with the president includes names of Dr Safia Ahmed, Dr Gul Majid Khan and Dr Sarwat Jahan for the post of dean of faculty of biological sciences. The proposed names for dean of faculty of natural sciences are Dr Arshad Majid Mirza, Dr Tasawar Hayat and Dr Shahid Hameed.

Talking to Daily Times, QAU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said the university has a permanent registrar who will rejoin on completion of his tenure as VC at the University of Balochistan. “The process for the appointment of controller of examinations is underway while we have also requested the Auditor General of Pakistan to provide the university with a treasurer,” he said.

When asked about delay in appointment of faculty deans, he said a summary has already been sent to the university chancellor and hopefully the matter would be resolved very soon.