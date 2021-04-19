Jordan shows interest in Pakistan’s defence products

Jordanian Ambassador Ibrahim Almadani has said that he was greatly impressed to see the high quality of Pakistan’s defence industry products, adding Jordan considers Pakistan’s defence capability as a source of strength for it.

He said this during his visit to Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO) along with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, where he was shown the various products produced by Pakistan’s defence industry.

The Jordanian envoy said that he was very privileged and honoured to visit the DEPO and was proudly impressed by the level that Pakistan’s defence industry has achieved. He said that Jordan could learn a lot from the expertise and competency of Pakistan in the defence field.

Earlier, acting Director General DEPO Commodore Naeem Anwar warmly welcomed Ibrahim Almadani and Sardar Yasir and briefed them about Pakistan’s defence products and services. He said that Pakistan defence manufacturing sector is capable of meeting the bulk requirements of foreign customers in areas of medium as well as selected areas of high technology.

He said that Pakistan has the capability to offer high grade weapon systems, basic & advance trainers and jet fighter aircraft, surface to air and anti-tank missile systems, sophisticated surface and sub-surface naval crafts, air delivered munitions, state of the art secure communication systems, small arms and a wide range of ammunition and explosives.

He said that all these products are backed up by ISO certification, aerospace standards of latest revision and R&D organisations, which are constantly working towards quality assurance and product improvement to guarantee the customers satisfaction.