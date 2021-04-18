Rashid rules out talks with banned TLP

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to control inflation in the country and relief is being provided to the people through ‘Sasta Bazaars.’ Talking to the media during a visit to a Ramazan Model Bazaar on Sunday, the interior minister said that relief is being provided on edible items in these bazaars.

Responding to a question, the minister ruled out talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. “No negotiation process is underway with the TLP,” said the minister.

Giving details of the proscribed organisation’s blockage of roads and highways across the country, Rashid said that 192 locations across the country had been sealed by the banned outfit.

“The situation is a bit tense at Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore where the Jamia Masjid Rahmatul Lil Alameen is located,” he said. “Currently, all roads including the GT Road and the Murree Expressway are open [for traffic],” he further said.

The minister said the GT Road and all main arteries of the country will remain open on Tuesday (April 20). The minister was referencing the date as the banned outfit had planned a protest on April 20 over the alleged non-fulfilment of their demands.

Speaking about the proscribed organisation, Rasheed said when an outfit is banned, the bank accounts and passports of its members are frozen by the government.

He spoke about PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, saying that he is sure the sugar baron would not deflect from the PTI to any other political party.