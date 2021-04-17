Imran Khan causing irreparable damage to country: Marri

Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), MNA Shazia Atta Marri has said that the problem is not in the cabinet but in head of the cabinet who is causing an irreparable damage to the country.

In statement issued here on Saturday, she said that the people are feeling insecure financially and security wise. The government is putting the country’s economic sovereignty at stake. State Bank of Pakistan will not be handed over to IMF under any circumstances, she vowed. Shazia Marri said that Imran Khan promoted extremism for the sake of his politics and today “we are confronted with the consequences. She called for removing Imran’s government to save Pakistan from further threats.