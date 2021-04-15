Pace of the vaccination drive

The pace and success of the vaccination drive has led to speculation in almost all countries; Pakistan being no exception. Here the effort started in a better way than most parts of the world, especially regional countries. At first, anybody above 65 years of age or so could simply walk into one of the designated vaccination centres, which were extremely well managed, and be out with their first shots in a matter of minutes. The professional and user-friendly nature of the environment actually helped a lot of people, especially in the older age groups, overcome what is increasingly called vaccine hesitancy and a lot more showed up for their jabs. But then, as the numbers of people in the lines increased and pressure mounted on the system, there were reports of certain issues like people, who had registered and then followed all the instructions, being asked to go through yet more rounds of official procedure.

There was also some confusion initially about the role the private sector was going to play in the whole thing. And the government was able to avoid a great deal of unnecessary embarrassment when it promptly took back the decision to allow private pharmaceutical firms to set their own prices for willing customers in the local market. Now a lot of the earlier problems have been overcome. The procedure for older people is very clear and does not involve any hassles whatsoever. And after Eid, the rest of the population will also get in line and wait for their turn. There is also encouraging news about friendly donations with Russia also joining China in helping meet our demand with its gracious offering of Sputnik vaccines.

Still, even with the best efforts, even the most optimistic estimates give the country two years to vaccinate a substantial bunch of the population. Others, including the United Nations, believe it will take far longer for no bigger reason than the abnormally large population of the country. The fact that a big percentage of it lives in rural areas, and the two shots of the vaccine are separated by two weeks, makes managing the logistics even more difficult. All things considered, this process will test the government to the limit. But, then again, Pakistan is hardly alone in this spot. Practically all countries, even those with far better capability and much more resources, are struggling in exactly the same manner. It is for the people, especially those who are active on social media, to understand their own responsibility in all this and help the government and other citizens in making this process easier, not harder, to comply with. *