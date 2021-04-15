NAB prosecutor’s ailment delays SC hearing in Khursheed Shah’s bail case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday adjourned the hearing in a case seeking the bail for Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah. A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Musheer Alam heard the case. The court adjourned the hearing till May 4 after a NAB lawyer told that the Special Prosecutor of NAB could not attend the court due to serious health issues. He said the new lawyer needed time to get prepared for the case. However, the court told him that as it was a bail case, the court cannot delay it for a longer period. The court also adjourned the hearings of bail cancellation of co-accused in the case till May 4. Khursheed Shah has moved the Supreme Court against an asset beyond means case.













