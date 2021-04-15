UMT and National University of Malaysia Ink MoU for joint Ventures

An International Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was inked between University of Management and Technology (UMT) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, which is also known as the National University of Malaysia is one of six research universities in the country. It is also ranked at 160th position in 2020 QS World University Rankings.

This agreement envisages that both the institutions will endeavor to strengthen, promote and develop academic and research co-operation between them. The MOU aims to conduct collaborative research, faculty capacity building skill workshops, research supervision and joint exchange programs for students.

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad appreciated Head Office of Internationalization (OIN) UMT and his team for this initiative. Mr. Murad expressed that UMT joined hands with National University of Malaysia to promote research culture. Head OIN Asif Saeed Haider appreciated the efforts of UMT alumnus Mr. Kashif Ishaq currently pursuing Ph.D. at UKM in initiating this collaboration and establishing the connection between UMT and UKM.

MoU was signed by Rector UMT Dr. Muhammad Aslam (S.I) and Prof. DATO’TS. DR. MOHD.EKHWAN.HJ.TORIMAN Vice Chancellor UKM.