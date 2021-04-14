I stole my father’s money to become an actor: Javed Sheikh

Pakistani film industry’s senior actor Javed Sheikh has said that he was beaten up for stealing his father’s money to fulfil his passion of becoming an actor.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Javed Sheikh said that he stole Rs 100 from his father’s pocket at the age of 12 or13, using which he boarded a train to Lahore with his friends to become an actor.

“I was very happy, sitting in the train, eating ‘laddus’ bought with my father’s money, but unfortunately he found out about it and started searching for me with his friends,” he said.

“My father reached the station in search of me and grabbed me by the neck, after which I was hung upside down in my house and beaten”, he added.

The actor further said that his first girlfriend was a French woman whom he had met in Karachi. She lived in Paris but was in Pakistan for vacation. As he had nothing at the time, he sold his father’s car to go to France and meet his girlfriend.

“On this, my father beat me up once again”, he said.