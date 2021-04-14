SNGPL Peshwar task force activities

SNGPL Peshawar Region in its continued extensive Task force activities in Peshawar City and its sub areas has carried out raids against pilferers and illegal use of gas. During the said Operation in Peshawar City, Kohat Bannu, Lakki, D.I Khan and Charsada, the SNGPL teams plugged 1089 direct / underground connections, 27 underground taps detected / removed, 840 suspected domestic meters replaced, 11 Domestic to Commercial use meter disconnected , 200 meters, illegal lines removed ( Gas was feeding to approx 85 numbers of houses). 255 MMCF volumes worked out from Non consumers, whereas work on remaining is in progress. 05 Meters disconnected on compressor use, and lodged 15 FIRs.













