Gillani condoles with IA Rehman family

Former Prime Minister & Leader of the Oppositon in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani paid a visit to the residence of renowned human rights activist I.A Rehman in Lahore Tuesday, and condoled with his sons and grandchildren. Mr. Gilani paid rich tributes to I. A Rehman and termed his loss as a great loss for the country. “I. A Rehman made tireless efforts for upholding democratic principles, human rights and democracy. His struggle and contribution for a just and democratic society cannot be forgotten,” Mr. Gilani said. He prayed for the departed soul and hoped that rights activists and political parties will continue to draw inspiration from the rich legacy of Mr. Rehman.













