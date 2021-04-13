Pakistani UK-based chef Zahra Khan featured in Forbes 30 Under 30

Zahra completed her graduation from movie star chef Gordon Ramsay’s Tante Marie Culinary Academy and she is the only Pakistani lady to ever attend the academy since its opening in 1954.

Speaking to media news channel from hearing about his Forbes nod this week, Khan said she was told to study sciences at age 13 because she could not achieve a worthy career out of baking.

Khan said she founded Feya café in Central London at the same time that she became a mother. She established and drove her business to success — increasing team size from 5 to 30 staff.

“And I also have received 100 plus franchise applications from countries like UK, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Canada, and that too without any formal listing.”