Lorenzo Sonego wins title at Sardegna Open

CAGLIARI: Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego gave his countrymen a thrill by posting a 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Laslo Djere of Serbia on Sunday in the final of the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Italy. Sonego became the first Italian since Filippo Volandri in 2006 to win an ATP Tour title on home soil. Sonego also became the first player to capture singles and doubles titles in the same week since Feliciano Lopez accomplished the feat at the 2019 cinch Championships in London. Sonego, 25, overcame five aces by Djere and benefited from eight double faults to win his second career ATP Tour singles title. He previous won the Antalya Open in June 2019. Djere’s bid for his third ATP Tour title was ended after the three-hour, one-minute match.













