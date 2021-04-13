Jawad Ahmad schools Rohail Hyatt on rape culture

Singer Jawad Ahmad has called out Rohail Hyatt for defending Prime Imran Khan’s comments on rape. Hyatt wrote a thread claiming that the prime minister’s comments that vulgarity and decreasing purdah are responsible for increasing rape in Pakistan, have been taken out of context.

“I believe @ImranKhanPTI words have been taken out of context and a big ruckus created by the so-called champions of Freedom and Liberty. He’s clearly condemning rape and giving a message that going out of the boundaries of modesty invites trouble and who can deny this fact” he tweeted on Thursday.

‘I believe @ImranKhanPTI words have been taken out of context and a big ruckus created by the so-called champions of Freedom and Liberty,’ he Tweeted on Thursday

He also said that “as a father, I’d give the same advice to my child to be mindful of how you dress in our society. Not because I want to give into the sickness, but because I care for the person I’m giving the advice to.”

Replying to his modesty tweet, Ahmad said that there should be no justification for rape.

“Why are you talking stupid? Will you tell us which dresses are modest & which are not?”

Hyatt was criticised by other Twitter users as well for his shallow understanding of how rape culture works.

Replying to his “I’d give the same advice to my child” tweet, people were quick to remind him that Imran Khan is the country’s prime minister not the father.