New low for PDM

The rift between the one-time frontrunners of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in particular PPP and PML-N, has deepened so much so quickly that their political differences are beginning to turn into personal ones. Surely there’s little else to make of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto’s gesture of tearing, quite publically, the show-cause notice sent to PPP by PDM and also stating at the same time that nothing was dearer to him than his sense of respect. That was to say, in no uncertain terms whatsoever, that he considered the notice, which PML-N and JUI-F thought was only appropriate considering some of PPP’s more recent actions, a personal insult to his sense of self-respect.

Now it’s no surprise that opposition parties are spending more time and energy in fighting and playing down each other than the ruling party. It’s safe to say, from the looks of things, that there’s isn’t much air left in the opposition alliance that was cobbled together with so much fanfare with the one-point agenda of toppling the government. Things went fine for them up to a point, but after the disappointment of the Lahore jalsa, where PML-N could not impress other parties with the crowds its efforts could gather, they haven’t had much to write home about.

The Senate upset too, when PPP’s Yousaf Gilani was able to defeat PTI’s Hafeez Sheikh in a shock result, was very short-lived and, more than anything, it laid the foundation for the ultimate collapse of the alliance. Once the dust settles now these parties can be expected to go their own ways and prepare for the next general election to the best of their abilities. PDM made some noise for a while, even captured the imagination of some on the fringes of the local press, but ultimately it is now well on the way to dying its own death. The days when Bilawal and Maryam became brother and sister are already behind us. In fact, Maryam would have felt used and discarded by the way she was made to go to Larkana and endorse PPP’s stance, only to be stalemated and tossed aside like a fish out of water once PPP found some favour with the so-called establishment and regained some seats. It was quite clearly political immaturity of the highest order on the part of Maryam. There is, indeed, a lesson in all this; especially for the wounded opposition. And while the ruling party can breathe easy for a while, PDM’s departure does not mean it is smooth sailing from here on for PTI. It must still fulfill its promises made to the people and, before anything else, do whatever it can to bring down prices of some of the most essential items. If it doesn’t, it won’t be the PDM that removes it from office, but the people when they go to vote in the next general election. *