Stone-crushing plants making life miserable

Illegally installed stone-crushing plants in different areas of Thatta are adversely effecting the environment and agricultural sectors of the area, making the lives of the inhabitants miserable.

The number of stone-crushing plants is increasing in different areas of district Thatta but the authorities concerned have failed to take measures to safeguard the residents of the area from its adverse effects. The residents have been increasingly suffering from multiple respiratory diseases, since the amount of plant emissions have increased in the air, owing to the round-the-clock operation of stone crushing plants.

Ghulamullah, KD Mori, Dargah Lal Pir, and Onger are the areas of the district affected more by the smoke and dust emitting out from the crushing plants. Residents of troubled areas have expressed grave concerns over the increasing number of stone-crushing plants and said that it would further pollute the atmosphere.

Ghulam Ali Jakhro resident of a nearby village where the crushing plants are operating said that blasts and noise of machinery had made their life miserable. He further said that blasts made for the extraction of stones had developed cracks in the walls of their houses. “We completely rely on agriculture as the source of earning but the process of cultivation in the area has been abominably affected in these state of affairs” said Luqman Ahmed.

Rashid Ahmed a local grower alleged that the officials of the concerned department were hand in gloves with the owners of stone-crushing plants hence they were doing their job with complete impunity.\

The residents have demanded an immediate ban-on stone crushing in the area to reduce its dangers and risks.