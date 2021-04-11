GCU introduces new advisory system for students

Government College University (GCU) Lahore is going to introduce a new student advisory system on the pattern of leading global universities to ensure that informed academic advice was available all the time to every student of the institute. As per the university new system, the university would assign an academic advisor from faculty to each undergraduate and postgraduate student. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said that academic advisors would provide students with advice on academic careers, scholarships, choice of subjects, and strategies to overcome problems related to learning.













