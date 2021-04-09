BQPS-III first turbine commissioning on fast track

K-Electric’s flagship 900 MW power plant, BQPS-III is progressing on fast track basis. Entire power train of first Unit consist of Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Generator and Heat Recovery Boiler have arrived and installed at the power utility’s Bin Qasim Power Complex. All relevant civil structural work is completed and associated auxiliaries and piping are progressing swiftly with the target of ensuring that the first unit is ready to be commissioned by peak summer of 2021. The second unit of 450 MW is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The RLNG-based power plant will go a long way in meeting Karachi’s power demand and ensuring the city and its industries stay energized to play their due role in the national economy.

The addition of the 900 MW RLNG Power Plant will increase the power utility’s generation capacity, efficiency, and reliability. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the modification in the generation license of K-Electric, with the addition of the 900 MW RLNG powered BQPS-III to the power utility’s generation capacity. The power plant is being built as per the power utility’s investment plan, approved under the Multi Year Tariff for the control period FY 2017-2023.

Moonis Alvi, CEO K-Electric said the project is a major private sector investment in the country’s power sector. “K-Electric is working actively to bridge the supply-demand gap affecting Karachi in the past years, and BQPS-III is a significant milestone in this regard. The inclusion of high-efficiency generation plants will reduce KE’s carbon footprint and help ensure a more affordable power supply for consumers. We are pleased with the progress on the plant and are confident that we will be able to meet our expected deadlines. We appreciate the support and coordination extended to us by the government and other stakeholders, and we look forward to working with them for the benefit of Karachi.”

In addition to bridging the demand for electricity, this plant will also enable us to gradually phase out some units of the aging and less efficient BQPS I plant, which have been in service for more than 30 years. The BQPS-III would result in lower import costs for the government, affordable power for consumers and a much smaller carbon footprint as compared to furnace oil power plants. I am confident that we will continue to have the support of the government and other stakeholders since there is no doubt that the upcoming 900MW RLNG power plant is very crucial for Karachi.”