Iffat apologises for getting COVID jab before turn

Veteran actor/model Iffat Omar has issued an apology after drawing ire for receiving the COVID vaccine out of turn.

Omar, who was pictured getting the vaccine shot earlier in March alongside Federal Minister Tariq Cheema and his family, shared that she was ‘ashamed’ about what she had done.

“I am sorry. I am ashamed. I apologise from the bottom of my heart. I will repent,” she Tweeted on Tuesday, days after the video went viral.

Since the video was first shared by Cheema’s daughter Nawal Cheema on Instagram and went viral, Omar was called out for misusing her privileged position to acquire the jab earlier when majority of Pakistani citizens are still waiting for their turn owing to low availability of the vaccine

Since the video was first shared by Cheema’s daughter Nawal Cheema on Instagram and went viral, Omar was called out for misusing her privileged position to acquire the jab earlier when majority of Pakistani citizens are still waiting for their turn owing to low availability of the vaccine.

The Haiwan actor also shared that she will be getting 10 people vaccinated as a way to make up for her folly.

She also clarified that she will not be receiving the follow-up second shot of the vaccine.