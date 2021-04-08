Punjab to buy 1m doses of COVID vaccine: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Punjab health minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Punjab is all set to buy 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The purchase will be made after the approval from the cabinet.

Chairing a meeting regarding the status of vaccine procurement and preparation at the civil secretariat, she said that in six to ten months Pakistan will be able to produce the vaccine locally.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that a technical advisory group had been set up under Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Special Secretary Babar Aman to buy coronavirus vaccines.

She stated that the dialogue between the stakeholders, including professors from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) is underway. The health minister said that “Local preparation of the vaccine will take another 6 to 10 months”.

The Punjab government is taking an active part in controlling the virus and battling against it, she added.

She further said that the vaccination for the elderly is going on smoothly and Punjab is following a focused strategy to cope up with the virus.

Earlier Asad Umar announced that around 1 million Pakistanis have already been vaccinated against the virus. He also said that 2 million more people have registered for the vaccine.