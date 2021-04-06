One million Pakistanis vaccinated against corona: Asad Umar

The National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar on Tuesday announced that around 1 million vaccinations for corona have been carried out so far.

Taking it to Twitter he stated that the total number of people registered for vaccine is 2 million, and 1 million Pakistanis have already been vaccinated.

Total vaccinations carried out so far crossed 1 million. More than 76 thousand vaccinations were carried out yesterday. Total number of people registered so far is now over 2 million. 600k health care workers and more than 1.4 million 50 plus. Please register if u are 50 plus. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 6, 2021

600k health workers and over 1.4 million citizens aged have already registered said, Asad Umar. He further encouraged the 50 plus to register for the vaccine.

He earlier announced that citizens aged above 80 in Punjab and Islamabad will be vaccinated at their homes.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands near 10 percent (9.96%) as the country reported 4,323 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The latest data from NCOC shows that 43 more patients died of Covid-19 as total deaths due to virus reached 114,821, representing a ratio of 2.1%.

With 4,323 new coronavirus cases, the tally of total cases has climbed to 692,231. The number of active cases in the country is 61,450, with 3,587 patients in a critical condition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 984 new cases on Monday, taking the tally to 92,423, with 11,086 active cases. The province reported 17 new virus-related deaths as toll reached 2,457. With 590 new recoveries, 78,880 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan recorded another 51 new cases on Monday, taking the tally to 19,162 with 412 active cases. The province reported no new death. With 19 new recoveries, 19,046 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad recorded 641 new cases on Monday, taking the tally to 61,552 with 11,591 active cases. With four new deaths reported in the federal capital, the tally has reached 583. With 445 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients in the federal capital stands at 49,378.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan has started the vaccination drive privately offering the Russian Sputnik vaccine. The Sindh High Court (SHC) allowed a private pharmaceutical company to sell 50,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine that the pharmaceutical firm had imported last month.