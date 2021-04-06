Citizens above 80 to be vaccinated at home as Covid ratio hits 10%

Citizens aged above 80 in Punjab and Islamabad will be vaccinated at their homes, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Monday.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands near 10 percent (9.96%) as the country reported 4,323 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The latest data from NCOC shows that 43 more patients died of Covid-19 as total deaths due to virus reached 114,821, representing a ratio of 2.1%.

With 4,323 new coronavirus cases, the tally of total cases has climbed to 692,231. The number of active cases in the country is 61,450, with 3,587 patients in a critical condition.

There were 2,902 more recoveries recorded in the country on Monday as the number of total recovered cases reached 615,960 with an 89% recovery rate.

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, reported 2,275 new cases on Monday, taking the provincial tally to 233,348 with 31,077 active cases. In Punjab, 14 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 6,587. With 1699 new recoveries, 195,684 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh recorded 240 new cases on Monday, taking the provincial tally to 266,618 with 5,403 active cases. In the province, no new death was reported on Monday as the death toll remains 4,509. With 64 new recoveries, 256,706 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 984 new cases on Monday, taking the tally to 92,423, with 11,086 active cases. The province reported 17 new virus-related deaths as toll reached 2,457. With 590 new recoveries, 78,880 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan recorded another 51 new cases on Monday, taking the tally to 19,162 with 412 active cases. The province reported no new death. With 19 new recoveries, 19,046 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad recorded 641 new cases on Monday, taking the tally to 61,552 with 11,591 active cases. With four new deaths reported in the federal capital, the tally has reached 583. With 445 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients in the federal capital stands at 49,378.