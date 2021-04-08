Members of Kohli Community stage protest against forceful eviction

Men, women, and children of the Kohli Community on Wednesday held a demonstration outside Makli press club to protest against the forced eviction of the people by a local influential person of the area. The protesters claimed that a local influential person Mureed Ali Shah has forcibly evicted them from their ancestral abodes where they were living for decades. They claimed that Shah wanted to illegally occupy the salt mine situated near their village- Bacho Hussna Kohli a few Kilometers away from Dabejhi, where they had been working as bond laborers to earn their livelihood. “Few armed men barged into our houses when we were in our sleep, they subjected us to merciless torture, the concerned authorities are hand and gloves with them and nobody is here to listen to our hue and cry,” said Mai Hussna Kohli. She alleged that the area police was in cahoots with the influential person hence not taking any action against him. Members of the Sindh Taraki Pasand Party also joined the protest in solidarity. A member of STP said that the constitution of Pakistan had given equal rights to minorities that were being violated blatantly.













