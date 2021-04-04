Pakistan captain Babar Azam quickest to 13 ODI tons

LAHORE: 274 target chased by Pakistan in the first ODI in Centurion on Friday night was their highest successful chase against South Africa in South Africa in this format. Pakistan’s previous highest chase against the home team in South Africa was 267 in Port Elizabeth during their 2018-19 tour. The 274 chase was also Pakistan’s second-highest in the country and their third-biggest against the hosts. There are six instances of Pakistan winning an ODI on the last ball while chasing. Only South Africa –– in seven instances overall –– have won more ODI chases on the final ball than Pakistan. The latest win was the first of its kind for Pakistan since April 2005 in Ahmedabad, where they defeated India while chasing 316. The Centurion ODI was only the third instance of South Africa losing an ODI on the final ball. Their other such defeats came in 2000 and 2001 respectively, against Zimbabwe and West Indies. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam required 76 innings to score his 13th century in ODIs, the fastest to this feat in men’s cricket. Australia women’s captain Meg Lanning, too, took 76 innings to reach her 13th ODI hundred. Hashim Amla was the previous quickest to 13 tons in men’s ODIs, needing 83 innings. The 26-year-old Babar scored 125 against Zimbabwe in his previous innings, making him the first Pakistan captain with successive ODI tons. Babar’s 103 is also the highest individual score by a Pakistan captain in a successful ODI chase.

The 177-run partnership for the second wicket between Imamul Haq and Babar is the second-highest for Pakistan against South Africa in ODI cricket. The highest is 257 between Saleem Elahi and Abdul Razzaq in 2002, also for the second wicket. There is one player with more centuries while chasing in ODIs for Pakistan than Babar. The hundred against South Africa on Friday was Babar’s fourth across 40 ODI chases. Saeed Anwar leads the list with ten centuries from 105 chases in ODIs. Rassie van der Dussen (32 years and 54 days) has become the oldest player for his maiden ODI century for South Africa. Mike Rindel was the previous oldest player to a maiden ODI ton for South Africa as he was 31 years and 337 days old when he scored 106 in 1995, also against Pakistan. Former all-rounder Shaun Pollock was 33 years and 325 days of age during his maiden ODI ton in 2007, but he was representing Africa XI in that game.