Sindh announces school timings for Ramazan

The Sindh education authorities on Saturday announced the timings of schools across the province for the upcoming month of Ramazan.

The education centres will continue its academic session from 7:30 am to 11:30am in morning shift, whereas, the second shift will be continued from 11:45am to 2:45am. On Friday, all schools will be opened from 7:30am to 10:30am. The education authorities also suggested closing schools for two weeks and asked the private school owners to consider it following the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Friday, the Sindh government had written a letter to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) seeking a ban on inter-provincial public transport and granting approval to Covid-19 vaccination to people suffering from chronic illness.

Sharing the recommendations, it said that a ban should be imposed on inter-provincial or inter-city public transport for a period of two weeks. The letter suggested an immediate implementation of the ban with only giving two days to the public transport to reach their desired designation. “Special focus and strict implementation should be ensured from districts with high positivity ratios,” it said while adding that goods transport would be allowed to move while following all SOPs.