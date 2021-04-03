Police officers must monitor Easter security arrangements

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Friday said all police officers must ensure strict implementation of Covid SOPs across the province and utilize all possible resources for the security arrangements of Christian places of worship on the occasion of Easter.

The police chief said that despite the serious threats posed by Corona, the police force is engaged by day and night for protection of lives and property of the people and also provision of services to the citizens and during the duty, officers and personnels should ensure devised SOPs for prevention of corona at any cost.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to all RPOs of the province during a video link conference at the Central Police Office here today.

During the conference, all the RPOs of the province briefed about the prevention of Corona and implementation of government directives and said that anti-Corona operations are underway in all the districts of the province as per the directives issued by the Punjab government.

He further said that all the officers posted on police stations, offices and field duty should consider the face mask as an integral part of the uniform while the supervisory officers themselves would go out in the field and review the ongoing efforts and measures to prevent corona.

He further said that all possible support should be provided to the district administration and other agencies for the implementation of government SOPs issued for restaurants, parks, markets and shopping malls so that the citizens could be protected from this virus as much as possible.

He further said that no effort should be spared in the welfare of the officers and personnel suffering from corona during duty while there should be no interruption in the supply of face masks, hand sanitizers and other precautionary items to the personnel. He further said that all possible cooperation should be extended to all the concerned agencies including the district administration in taking action against those who do not follow the government orders regarding smart lockdown.

He added that all available resources should be used for the security arrangements of Christian places of worship on the occasion of Easter, while CCTV cameras, walk-through gates and metal detectors must be used for the security of sensitive churches.

He called for increased patrols of dolphins, Peru and other patrolling forces in the vicinity of sensitive churches, and said that on Easter, supervisory officers should themselves go in the field to check not only security arrangements but also corona SOPs and also pay special attention for its proper implementation.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that along with the offices, the officers and personnel on field duty should also take special care of the precautionary measures against corona and observe hand sanitizers, safety kits and other SOPs so that they themselves can avoid corona and perform duties of protection and safety for citizens.

He further said that the officers who are suffering from corona while on duty, their best welfare should be on priorities of the welfare wing and in this regard the welfare branch should coordinate closely with all the districts so that the provision of medical and other assistance to the personnel can be ensured.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf, DIG IT Waqas Nazir , DIG R&D Shahid Javed and DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera and other officers were also present on this occasion.