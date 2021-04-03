Coronavirus up in Swat

One Covid-19 patient died and more than 100 contracted the virus in Swat on Thursday. According to details issued by the health department, one patient died and 123 others contracted the virus during the last twenty-four hours.

The details provided by the health department said, a total of 414 people were tested for the virus and their test result would be available by the next 24- hours.

A total of 139 people have been discharged from the hospital after they have recovered, the report reads. So far, 140 people have died of the virus

Also, the report said that 5,180 people have contracted the virus out of which 4,525 have recovered from the virus. Currently, there are 524 Covid-19 active cases that boost 10.6 percent for positive cases whereas the percentage for negative cases stands at 9.17.

Owing to the surge in the number of Covid-19, the district administration is up in arms to make the people follow the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures.

The administration has been vigilant of the current awfulness of the situation at the hands of Covid-19 is taking steps to enforce the orders issued by the NCOC in curtailment of the virus.