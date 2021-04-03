Stolen camels recovered

The police teams, led by Tando Bago Police Station SHO Mehmood Khan, recovered as many as 26 stolen camels in Peengharo area near Tando Bago town of Badin district on Thursday.

The SHO talking to the local journalists claimed that the police team on the tip-off chased the six unidentified thieves but the alleged lifters escaped leaving behind a herd of the camels worth Rs 15 million. Mr Pathan added that police teams were trying to locate the real owners of the recovered animals and were also raiding various places to arrest the lifters.

The SHO informed that recovered camels had been entrusted to one Sawan Rebari under the police supervision and hoped that they would soon trace out their real owners and those involved in their theft from an undisclosed location. The area people when contacted told that the herd of the camel might have been lifted from some remote areas of Tharparkar or Badin districts.