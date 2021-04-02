UMT holds 2nd National Conference on Debates in Contemporary Gender Issues

National Conference on Debates in Contemporary Gender Issues: Five years of SDGs in Pakistan was organized online by UMT’s Department of Sociology here at UMT. The main aim of the conference was to address the issues, and provide solutions through empirical evidence in the areas where disparities are noted.

Renowned key note speakers & resource persons, Rector UMT Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Mr. Abid HK Sherwani(Conference Deputy-Patron and Director General, UMT), Dr. Arfa Syeda Zehra, Professor FCCU, by Dr. Iram Rasheed from UMT, Dr. Subah Malik from LCWU , Dr. Ambreen Slahud Din from UMT Lahore, Dr. Wajid Tahir and others participated in an online Conference and gave their opinion on Contemporary Gender Issues.

Dr. Basharat Hussain (Conference Convener and Chairperson, Department of Sociology) warmly welcomed all the participants and guests of the conference in the Inaugural Session.

Dr. Muhammad Aslam (S.I) Rector, UMT and Patron of the conference delivered his address and acknowledged the efforts of the conference team. Dr. Aslam also expressed thanks to esteemed participants & panelist guests for gracing this conference and providing an insight on how Covid-19 is creating the corona world order.

Abid HK Sherwani Director General, UMT shared his thoughts while saying that we need to develop a culture of mutual and communal responsibility, as individuals and as groups so that we would be able to solve facing challenges & problems regarding gender Issues conjointly.

Professor Dr. Mumtaz Akhter (Dean, School of Social Sciences and Humanities) delivered Vote of thanks and acknowledged the dedicated efforts and support of the UMT and Conference Management Team for the smooth organization of the conference.

In three different themes including Social Issues and Gender Inequalities in Pakistan: An Overview of SDGs Progress, Contemporary Feminist Debates in Pakistan and Women Empowerment and Economic Development, There were 32research papers presented in the conference.

Guest speakers expressed that as educators, we must meet contemporary challenges of Gender Issues to update our skills to provide meaningful solutions. This interactive conference will explore effective new ways to facilitate learning and learn about some new meaning full solutions of challenges related to Gender Issues; they added.