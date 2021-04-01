Ariana Grande joining ‘The Voice’ as a coach next season: ‘Beyond thrilled’

Surprise! Ariana Grande is heading to The Voice. The Grammy winner will join returning coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson for season 21. “I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time,” Grande said in a statement. “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.” The “Positions” singer, 27, delighted fans when she announced the news on social media on Tuesday, adding she is “beyond thrilled, honored, excited.” Grande will replace current coach, Nick Jonas. Season 21 will mark Shelton, Legend and Clarkson’s sixth season together.













