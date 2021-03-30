10 private hospitals allowed to vaccinate anti-coronavirus shots

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has allowed 10 private hospitals of Punjab to vaccinate frontline health workers and other interested persons against coronavirus. Among these hospitals also include Aziz Fatima Hospital Faisalabad (AFHF), said Mian Muhammad Adrees former President FPCCI.

Addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has provided Chinese vaccine while 26 persons were given corona shot on the first day of this drive in AFHF. He said that efforts have already been initiated to issue certificates to the vaccinated person so that they could freely travel abroad for their scheduled business trips.

About FCCI related matters, he said that devoted office bearers and executive members would be encouraged to motivate others to follow their footprints. “Committed members would get FCCI awards in recognition of their selfless services for this prestigious trade body”, he added. He further said that President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed had informed him that the entire hardware of FCCI has become old and hence he has allowed purchasing the latest hardware. “New software will also be provided which will help FCCI to improve its overall performance”, he added. He said that we must share our successes with colleagues as it will not only encourage teamwork but also inspire others to work with you with full confidence and commitment.