China’s world agenda based on cooperation, peace: moot

At present, the agenda provided by China for the world is based on peace, cooperation, and security, said Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Chairperson, Department of Political Science, University of Punjab, Lahore.

According to Gwadar Pro, she said the steering of the changing world is in the hands of China. Irum was speaking at the Focus Group Discussion on “Dialogue of Civilizations” held on March 29th. The discussion was jointly organized by Communication University of China and Pakistan Research Centre for a community with shared future. The group discussion was moderated by Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) and Director Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future, Islamabad. The discussion was attended by the members of the Institute of Community with Shared Future, Communication University of China, Beijing.

The session commenced with the opening remarks by Prof. Li Huailiang, Dean, Institute of Community with Shared Future, Communication University of China. He stated that the concept of “Clash of Civilizations” has led to numerous wars and killings of thousands of innocent lives. He stressed the importance of international communication and international cultural exchange. He also mentioned that to achieve sustainable prosperity and security, a peaceful inter-civilization co-existence is required.

Prof. Zhang Yanqiu, Vice Dean, Institute of Community with Shared Future, Communication University of China, Beijing highlighted the need for Cultural Inclusiveness through the promotion of global communications. She said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooperation and negotiations have led to improved bilateral relations between China and Africa. She also mentioned that to promote the concept of “Dialogue of Civilizations”, China’s international communication needs to be improved.

Shakeel Ahmed Ramay, Member Advisory Board, CGSS and Director, China Study Center, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Islamabad highlighted that for a successful Dialogue of Civilizations, China and Pakistan must recognize common indicators of development. He elaborated that the Chinese Theory of empathy and mutual coordination is similar to that of the Chinese concept of empathy. Ramay emphasized that the Dialogue of Civilizations must be based on common grounds of interest for maximum benefit.

Palwasha Nawaz, Project Executive CGSS, Brigadier Zahoor-ul-Haq (Ret’d), PhD Scholar, National Defense University, Islamabad, Dr. Imran Ashraf, Assistant Professor, National Defense University Islamabad also spoke at the session.