SECP committed to outcome-based regulations, Aamir tells PBC

Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Aamir Khan has reiterated the commitment for outcome-based regulations by reducing regulatory burden, simplification of laws and optimal use of technology.

The SECP chief said this while addressing a virtual interactive session with the representatives of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), led by its CEO Ehsan Malik Khan, on Monday, said a press statement.

Aamir Khan briefed the participants about key reforms undertaken by the SECP to promote ease of doing business, enhance access to finance, development of the capital market and improve transparency in Commission’s regulatory functions as well as its regulated sectors.

To facilitate the corporate sector and ensure desired efficiency in processes, a number of reforms have been undertaken including digital certificate of incorporation, creation of a special portal for banks to facilitate account opening, digitization of account opening process for residents and non-residents for investment in the capital market, etc. Khan also highlighted a number of targeted measures implemented for reducing cost of doing business and supporting companies in the wake of COVID-19. He said that simplification of Buy Back Regulations, amendments in Further Issue of Shares Regulations, revamping of Private Funds Regulation and the NBFC Regulations would facilitate business growth. Apprising the participants of the SECP’s roadmap, he said that introduction of electronically signed Certified True Copies, replacing e-services with a modern registry, simplification and consolidation legal framework of statutory returns, and growth of capital market are key focus areas for current financial year. The SECP chief assured the PBC members of a consultative approach while finalising any regulatory changes.

On behalf of Pakistan Business Council, Ehsan Malik appreciated the SECP’s efforts for primarily ease of doing business (EOBI) and shared his thoughts as to how to further improve the business climate.