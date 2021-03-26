Mehr-Ghar: A dreamland for Lyari’s youth

A dream house has been opened up in Lyari for youngsters and women to chit-chat and hold discussions of ideas to build community, aimed at reviving the culture of the past, which is often credited to have paved the way for many social revolutions and development of community relationships.

Muhammad Faheem who is the founder of dream house named Mehr-Ghar said that the idea behind the Mehr-Ghar was to provide space to youngsters to groom their talent and highlight their efforts towards community. Faheem who is also a Counter Violence Extremism (CVE) activist, and a filmmaker said Mehr-Ghar, is the first of its Kind Community Space in Lyari, which will be hosting an event hall for learning purposes, a co-working area, a media room, a library space & study corner for students and a Café Space for local communities to come and interact.

These spaces will be used in building the capacity of women, youth, local entrepreneurs, social activists and the community at large, providing solutions for peace, uplifting community, enhance learning, and building a bridge between marginalized and mainstream communities to attain social cohesion, gender mainstreaming and building networks for sustainable community growth. In addition, all of these spaces are accessible and easily book-able for the communities as long as they promote freedom of thought in countering violence extremism.

“The whole idea is to revive the community resilience, integrity, tolerance, social justice and interfaith-harmony. “We are working very closely with local communities, youth groups and stakeholders to highlight voices of the relegated,” he added.

Program Director Mehrdar Art & Production Zohair Allibhoy told about the journey of Mehr-Ghar, and the process they will be following for community bookings and the norms to be followed within this space of hope, love and friendship adding that within the past year. Allibhoy added that we realized the importance and need of safe, productive and happening community spaces – for youth & local communities to enhance capacity, build partnerships & go beyond traditional ideologies. Hence we have established our very own Community Space within Lyari, known as Mehr-Ghar.

Zohair Allibhoy further explained that Mehrdar Art & Production is a community-based social entrepreneurial venture working in the marginalized communities of Karachi, Northern Sindh and Balochistan for the past decade. We partner with commercial and social organizations, local communities, youth groups and stakeholders to highlight voices of the marginalized, break stereotypical boundaries, and incubate new ideas to achieve a violence-free society. We do this through documentary & filmmaking, events & festivals, publication of books & newsletters, and hosting training workshops on the same empowering communities to undertake social and civic action, allibhoy noted.

Lecturer at SMIU, Khushboo Rafiq while presenting her thoughts on the need for safe spaces within the community for women, said the establishment of Mehr-Ghar is a remarkable achievement. While, the founder of Karachi Books Club Nofal Khan said that now Lyari is going to be recognized as book lovers because of Mehr-Ghar.

Founder of “Parindey”, Trainer of Mental Health, Sonal Dhanani also praised the project and said the idea of such places to bring people under one roof is to explore and exchange the thoughts and ideas, adding that this allows people to learn and develop solutions to their problems. Dhanani said when the community decides to highlight social issues no one can stop them, adding that it is a good sign to sort out the community’s problems.

Umair Razzaq a young writer said that it’s a unique concept to bring the community to discuss things, and said if people think they are safe and they can communicate especially to women,it means you have achieved your half. Razzaq said Mehr-Ghar is going to project a positive face of Lyari.