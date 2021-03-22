NCOC will decide closure, opening of educational institutes on 24th March: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said that NCOC will take a decision regarding the opening and closure of educational institutes on 24th March, Wednesday.

Education minister said in a tweet that the third wave of coronavirus is serious and requires a careful review. He further stated that all education and health ministers will meet and have a meeting on Wednesday to further devise a plan regarding the future of educational institutes in the middle of the third wave.

The third coronavirus wave is serious; requires careful review. All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday March 24 at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions. Health of students, teachers/staff primary consideration — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 21, 2021

Shafqat Mahmood stressed that the health of students and teachers and staff is of primary consideration.

To review the alarming situation of COVID-19 in the country the NCOC has summoned a meeting today and is expected to take major decisions to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre will take decisions regarding further implementation of smart lockdowns in more areas. The command centre will also devise plan for public transports and closure of markets in concerned areas.

NCOC chief Asad Umar already clarified that Pakistan will not undergo a complete lockdown.