NCOC to review alarming rise in positive COVID cases today

Amid worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre summoned a meeting today (Monday) to review the rising positive cases.

According to the details, NCOC will review and make key decisions to further curb the spread of the virus in highly affected areas.

The National Command and Operation Centre will take decisions regarding further implementation of smart lockdowns in more areas. The command centre will also devise plan for public transports and closure of markets in concerned areas.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar already clarified that Pakistan will not undergo a complete lockdown.

“Complete lockdown is not the solution,” he said. “We tried to explain that to people during the first wave [of the coronavirus] but they did not understand. You cannot shut down the entire country and steal people’s livelihoods,” added the minister.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday mentioned that NCOC along with federal and provincial governments will sit on 24th March, Wednesday, to decide the opening or further closure of educational institutes in Pakistan.

The third coronavirus wave is serious; requires careful review. All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday March 24 at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions. Health of students, teachers/staff primary consideration — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 21, 2021