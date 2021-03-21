Pakistan will not undergo complete lockdown: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said Pakistan will not undergo complete lockdown.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief was speaking to anchor Shahzad Iqbal on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan where he was asked whether the government was mulling a complete lockdown across the country.

“Complete lockdown is not the solution,” he said. “We tried to explain that to people during the first wave [of the coronavirus] but they did not understand. You cannot shut down the entire country and steal people’s livelihoods,” added the minister.

Earlier, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the third wave of coronavirus was too lethal so everyone should take care and follow Standard Operating procedure (SOPs) properly.

He warned that it is possible the government may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days; however, decision makers will also need to assess the impact of such a decision on the poor and working classes