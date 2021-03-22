PM thanks people for prayers, good wishes

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the people for their good wishes for early recovery from Covid-19 infection. In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister also thanked the people for prayers. “I want to thank everyone in Pakistan & abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and I from Covid 19,” he said in a tweet from his official handle. The Prime Minister’s tweet comes after Indian PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa and other foreign officials wished him fast recovery. Indian Premier Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and several other foreign officials also wished PM Imran a speedy recovery from Covid-19. On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with First Lady Bushra Bibi tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes two days after the Premier was vaccinated against the virus. However, the premier had received his first dose and not the second jab for the vaccine.













