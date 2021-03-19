Several Professors, Students test Covid positive in Jamrud

Six professors, two students of government boys’ college, Jamrud, district Khyber were found corona positive after conducting their lab tests.

While confirming these cases on Friday, focal person Covid-19 district Khyber Dr Usman said the samples of these infected students were taken a few days ago.

He added that all the affectees were quarantined at their homes while extra- measures were adopted to strictly follow corona Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) to curtain further spread of the disease.

Since all quarantine centers in district Khyber had been shut down, the health staff has directed all those infected to quarantine at their home, Dr Usman said, adding that instead of Covid-suspected individuals he prefers to conduct tests of all staff members of a department. According to the district health department a total of 117 cases have been tested coronas positive so far in Khyber.