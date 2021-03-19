AMAN — 2021: A SUCCESS STORY

Like any maritime nation, Pakistan has substantial stakes in the maritime domain. Our interest in safer and crime-free seas is rooted into three conspicuous realities – our extraordinary dependence on the seas for trade, making the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project operational and our strategic location astride the global energy highway.

Together, these realities make maritime stability an important agenda of our national security. Maritime security is not only important for Pakistan, but also for all other countries whose prosperity and progress are strongly bonded with the seas. While operating together, we must be mindful that contemporary global maritime environment remains fraught with traditional and non-traditional challenges which require collaborative response by friendly navies. No country can single-handedly tackle the diverse threats that exist in the seas.

With a resolve against terrorism and piracy, carrying high the slogan of ‘Together for Peace’, the 7th edition of ‘AMAN’ exercise was commenced in the North Arabian Sea from 11 to 16 Feb, 2021. With around 42 world navies participated in the exercise including USA, Russia, China, UK, Turkey, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Azerbajian, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, Dijibouti, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Switzerland, South Korea, Srilanka, Tanzania, Tajikistan, UAE, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

AMAN-2021 was concluded in two phases: a harbour phase and a sea phase. Harbour activities included international maritime conference/seminars, discussions, demonstrations and international get-togethers, while the sea phase demonstrated tactical manoeuvres on anti-piracy, counterterrorism, gunnery firing and search and rescue missions.

Considering the importance of the exercise, the Russian Navy also participated in the AMAN-2021.

Russia took part in a joint military exercise with NATO members for the first time after 11 years. According to the international media, AMAN exercise has a unique arrangement of its kind in which the seemingly rival powers on the global horizon not only participated but also considered these exercises of significant importance. The AMAN – 2021 was focused with an aim to collectively work against human trafficking, smuggling of narcotics and weapons, and terrorism in the region; to intensify operational maneuvers against sea pirates; to improve upon joint operations at sea through effective intelligence sharing mechanisms; to enhance operational skills through contemporary experiences with a view to ensure interoperability in a diverse threat environment; to address the issue of climate change; to highlight the significance of CPEC and Gwadar port among the delegates of the participating countries.

A soft diplomacy or soft power seems to have acquired much importance during the last two decades. This implies persuasion and attractiveness rather than the use of coercion to change the behavior of state. Moving ahead with this notion, Pakistan Navy has always contributed towards peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan’s commitment to the principle of ‘peaceful coexistence’ and desire for greater regional harmony and cooperation is also reflected through Pakistan’s armed forces participation in UN Peacekeeping missions, UN mandated Combined Maritime Task Forces 150 & 151, as well as various bilateral and multilateral exercises. Pakistan Navy is wisely practicing the idea propagated by Albert Einstein which says “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding”.

Therefore, AMAN exercises are playing a pivotal role against regional and extra regional threats faced by the participated countries in general and the region as a whole. The shared knowledge and skills enhance interoperability between participants that will help to increase cooperation among all stakeholders.