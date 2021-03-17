IAF’s group commander killed in MIG-21 crash during training mission

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 met with a “fatal accident” on Wednesday morning in Central India, consequently killing a group commander, Captain A Gupta.

The IAF confirmed on Twitter, “A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.”

According to the IAF, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story.