Four young siblings found dead from Quetta home

QUETTA: Four children aged between five and ten were slaughtered and one was severely injured inside their home in Quetta on Monday. Police said the tragic incident of siblings murder took place near Ghulam Rasool Mengal railway crossing on Sariyab Road and was reported by a shopkeeper. The injured child was transported to the hospital where she is said to be in a critical condition.

Police said that the parents of the children were not at home when unidentified people slit their throats.

The children were reportedly found with their throats slit.

The father of the children, Attaullah, is employed as a junior clerk at the Directorate of Education and lived near the Ghulam Rasool Mengal Phatak in Sariab with his four children.

The SHO of the New Sariab Police Station, Abdul Hayee Baloch, said that when police personnel entered the house they found the bodies of the slaughtered children in a room.