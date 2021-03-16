LHC to take notice of manhandling and ink attack on Shahbaz Gill

Lahore: Following yesterday’s attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill, Lahore High Court has ordered immediate action against the preparators.

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan after expressing concern over the matter ordered the authorities to identify the culprits using the close-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

The judge however insisted that the police must not harass anyone who has not been proven guilty.

Ink hurled at Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill by a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker has caused infection in his eye. According to details PML-N workers hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz condemned the attack on Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill by the PML-N people.