Ink hurled at Gill causes eye infection; Shibli condemns incident

Ink hurled at Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill by a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker has caused infection in his eye.

The PM aide visited Mayo Hospital Lahore where he underwent an eye check-up. In a statement, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the PML-N worker threw ink in his eye which has caused infection due to chemicals present in the ink.

The PML-N workers hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there thwarted the bid and thrashed the attackers. Footage showed Gill being escorted by a number of PTI workers and lawyers under an umbrella. The PTI leader was also later hurled a shoe at on his way out of the LHC. All the incidents occurred despite the SAPM being surrounded by the police.

A video showed a group of women, said to be of the PML-N, standing outside the court’s premises near the PTI leader’s vehicle holding shoes in their hands. The security officers later managed to arrest some workers from the scene, including a man identified as Abbas.

In the footage of the incident, a man could be seen bleeding from the forehead, with police officials making efforts to safeguard him from the crowd beating him up.

Responding to media personnel’s inquiries about what had happened to him after successfully making it inside, the SAPM said, “I was pelted with eggs and black ink; it was the colour of PML-N’s black actions!” “They have now resorted to hooliganism,” Gill stated.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz condemned the attack on Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill by the PML-N people.

In a tweet, he said it is highly unfortunate that PML-N’s thugs have attacked Shahbaz Gill. The minister said resorting to such tactics will only encourage response which is not favourable to current political culture.