Schools in major cities in Punjab can conduct exams till 19th March: Murad Raas

Punjab’s Education Minister Murad Raas said that all public and private schools are allowed to conduct examination as per schedule till 19th March.

In a statement on his official Twitter account he mentioned that all schools can go on with the scheduled exams till Friday 19th March. Schools will be completely shut down after Friday.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

All Public & Private schools are only allowed to take examinations (Send Ups & Entry Exams) till Friday 19th March, 2021. After Friday all Schools will be shut down completely. Please adjust your schedules accordingly. Anyone in violation will be sealed. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) March 15, 2021

He further asserted that any school found in the violation of this deadline will have action taken against it and will be sealed. The minister suggested the educational institutes to adjust their schedules accordingly.

Murad Raas clarified that this announcement is for Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujrat and Sargodha only.

This Announcement is only for Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sargodha. https://t.co/SDJ07WGieO — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) March 15, 2021

It must be noted that a smart lockdown has been imposed in 7 cities in Punjab amid the rising COVID cases during the third wave of the virus.

According to the lockdown notification, the lockdown will minimize the movement of people, and a ban on all kinds of religious, social, political gatherings will be imposed. Marriage and banquet halls, community centres and marquees will remain closed

There will be a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining while only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed.

Hospitals, medical stores, bakeries, general stores, milk shops, meat and chicken shops, tandoors, fruit and vegetables shops and petrol pumps are exempted from these restrictions.