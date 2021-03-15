Seven cities in Punjab to have another smart lockdown

With the ongoing rise in the COVID-19 cases, a smart lockdown has been imposed in major cities in Punjab. Starting today (Monday) the lockdown will be imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat, local media reported.

The lockdown will remain imposed for the next two week to curb the spread of virus under the third wave.

On accounts of rising coronavirus positive cases, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification regarding the lockdown. The department called the rise in positive cases as a threat to public health.

According to the lockdown notification, the lockdown will minimize the movement of people, and a ban on all kinds of religious, social, political gatherings will be imposed. Marriage and banquet halls, community centres and marquees will remain closed

There will be a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining while only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed.

All markets and bazaars shall be closed by 6:00pm in these seven cities on weekdays while there will be a complete shutter down on Saturdays and Sundays.

Hospitals, medical stores, bakeries, general stores, milk shops, meat and chicken shops, tandoors, fruit and vegetables shops and petrol pumps are exempted from these restrictions.

According to the notification there will be a complete ban on sports, cultural and other activities all across the province.