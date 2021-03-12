“My Uber driver sexually harassed me for 2 Years: Jemima Goldsmith

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British producer Jemima Goldsmith has revealed that she was harassed by an online taxi driver for two years.

Jojo Moyes, a British journalist and author, tweeted on Twitter yesterday: “I’m not sure any man truly understands how we absorb our fear from such an early age. I carried my keys through my fingers from the age of 14. I still dress from the shoes up, mentally calculating whether I might need to run.”

Responding to the female journalist’s tweet, Jemima said, “Yes. And for those lucky enough to be able to afford an Uber or cab when too scared to walk- that’s not always safe either.”

“How many times have you felt scared with a male driver? I had a cab driver stalker who harassed me for two years.,” Jemima added.

I’m not sure any man truly understands how we absorb our fear from such an early age. I carried my keys through my fingers from the age of 14. I still dress from the shoes up, mentally calculating whether I might need to run. — Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) March 10, 2021

Yes. And for those lucky enough to be able to afford an Uber or cab when too sacred to walk- that’s not always safe either- how many times have you felt scared with a male driver? I had a cab driver stalker who harassed me for two years. — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) March 11, 2021

Mahhmood, a black cab driver who also worked for the Hailo app, harvested her number when she booked a taxi in June 2016.

Ms Khan, the daughter of late billionaire tycoon Sir James Goldsmith, repeatedly blocked his number – but he changed numbers 18 times.

She did not go to police for fear he would ‘take revenge’ if he lost his job or was arrested, a court heard.

He later claimed he was a big fan of Ms Khan because she was married to Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, who was his ‘hero’.

At Isleworth Crown Court today, Mahhmood admitted harassment between June last year and July 2017, which carries a six month maximum jail term.