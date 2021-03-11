Azaan Sami Khan’s music album “Mai Tera” crosses 5M views on youtube

Azaan Sami Khan released ‘Mai Tera’ a month ago and people have been in love with the song. The song is praised for its lyrics and composition.

Mai Tera is the title track of the album and it features eight songs – Maahiya, Dholna, Jaadugari, Aashiqui, IK Lamha, Meri Sajna Re ft Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Zama and Tu.

The title track has reached five million views on YouTube.

The ‘Mein Tera’ album is Hum Record’s first production and his first independent piece of work. According to him, the album is the collective effort of 63 musicians and technicians from Turkey, Macedonia, the UK, Pakistan and India. Working with a diverse team like this, it is not surprising that his first independent project has been well-received by listeners.

Azaan is the son of actor Zeba Bakhtiar and singer Adnan Sami Khan. He has previously worked for film music for movies Paray Hut Love and Parwaaz Hai Junoon.

In a previous interview with Images, Khan said that the motivation for the album came because he wanted to connect with the listeners on a ‘personal level’.