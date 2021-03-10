All educational institutes in major cities of Punjab to be shut down: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood said that keeping in mind the rising COVID cases it has been decided that educational institutes in Punjab will have spring break from March 15 to March 28.

Minister said in a series of tweets that an important meeting at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held today to review the health situation and take decisions regarding educational institutions.

He further stated that educational institutes in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujrat will be closed from 15th March to 28th March for the Spring Break.

Whereas 50% attendance blended mode will continue in Sindh and Baluchistan.

3/3 Faisalabad and Gujrat. In Capital territory all educational institutions will also close from March 15. In KP they will close in Peshawar. Decision regarding Muzzafarabad will be taken by AJK Government. We will continue to review the situation — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 10, 2021

“All send ups and exams being currently conducted will continue under proper SOPs”, Shafqat Mahmood concluded.

