Wednesday, March 10, 2021


All educational institutes in major cities of Punjab to be shut down: Shafqat Mahmood

Web Desk

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood said that keeping in mind the rising COVID cases it has been decided that educational institutes in Punjab will have spring break from March 15 to March 28.

Minister said in a series of tweets that an important meeting at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held today to review the health situation and take decisions regarding educational institutions.

He further stated that educational institutes in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujrat will be closed from 15th March to 28th March for the Spring Break.

Whereas 50% attendance blended mode will continue in Sindh and Baluchistan.

“All send ups and exams being currently conducted will continue under proper SOPs”, Shafqat Mahmood concluded.

